Bheri Hospital starts plasma therapy treatment

NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 31

Bheri Hospital of Nepalgunj has started treating coronavirus patients through plasma therapy for the first time in Banke. Two people from Banke donated blood plasma today.

The hospital said that treatment of critical COVID patients through the plasma therapy had started.

Bheri Hospital carried out this treatment technique for the first time in West Nepal. Dr. Khagendra Jung Shah of the hospital said that spokespersons of Nepalgunj and Kohalpur sub-metropolis Pramod Rijal and Ramraja Chaudhary respectively donated blood plasma to treat critical COVID patients.

Dr Shah, who is an expert in plasma therapy, said that the plasma donated by Rijal would be given to a twenty-nine-yearold coronavirus-infected youth of Salyan. Dr Shah said those infected, who had stayed in isolation and had recovered, could donate plasma through their blood after 14 days. He said that plasma could be stored for one year.

Dr Shah further said plasma therapy was a technique that could be adopted to treat critical COVID patients through the blood taken out from recovered COVID patients. He said it would help patients increase their immunity power.

