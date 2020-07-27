Biratnagar shuts services other than essential ones

BIRATNAGAR, JULY 26
With the detection of COVID-19 in the community, Biratnagar Metropolitan City has appealed to its residents not to venture out of their homes, except for buying essentials from tomorrow.
Mayor Bhim Parajuli said his office had decided to stop all services except essential ones after coronavirus was seen in the community.
The metropolis has also decided to halt the passage of house maps, distribution of social security allowance and other non-essential services.
A meeting of the Metropolis-level COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre decided to close down the weekly markets that had opened with the lifting of the lockdown as well. “We have decided to shut down the weekly markets with support from security forces to curb the transmission of COV- ID-19”, said Mayor Parajuli.
The metropolis has made it mandatory to wear face masks while walking on the street. The office has urged the public not to venture out of their homes unless during emergency. The metropolis also decided to fine shop owners Rs 10 for not wearing face mask”, said Parajuli.
The shop owner will be fined Rs 10 the first time. If the same person is found not wearing face mask the second time, the shop will be shut for a fortnight. The meeting also decided to expand COVID-19 tests in the metropolis area.
Twenty-two persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a single in Biratnagar today.
Twenty-two people including three females tested positive for the virus. Out of the COVID-infected, 19 are police personnel. They are working at Province Police Office Biratnagar.
One police constable and four constables working at the province police office had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. With this, the total personnel infected with COVID-19 has reached 24 in province police office.
Those infected with COV- ID-19 today were sent to isolation of Purbanchal University, said Province 1 Police Office Biratnagar spokesperson SP Dipak Pokhrel.
A source at Province Ministry of Social Development said that nine persons tested positive for the virus in Ilam today. The province has recorded 922 COVID-19 cases so far.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
