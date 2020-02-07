Booth installed at Birgunj checkpoint to test for coronavirus

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: A help-desk has been installed at Birgunj customs checkpoint to test travellers coming from India for symptoms of coronavirus (2019-nCov) infection.

According to Chief District Officer of Parsa, Jitendra Basnet, the service has been initiated by Birgunj Metropolitan City in coordination with Health & Social Development Division and District Public Health Office, Parsa. The booth opens from 7:00 in the morning to 8:00 in the evening. The service was started from Monday.

CDO Basnet informed that awareness programmes are also being conducted at schools and in 14 local levels of the district.

The open border with India has made health tests and check-ups a necessity. Chief at Parsa Public Health Office, Kameshwar Prasad Chaurasiya, said the help-desk will provide counselling and awareness to travellers crossing the border and refer them to nearby health facilities in case of suspicion regarding the symptoms.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook