BPKIHS reports another Covid-19 death

KATHMANDU: BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another death on Monday.

The 55-year-old male from Dharan-15 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 6:45 am today while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the institute, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased undergoing treatment at the BPKIHS was later transferred to the Covid Hospital of the institute after he tested positive for the contagion on October 2. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Sapkota.

