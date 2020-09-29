BPKIHS reports one more Covid-19 related fatality on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) has reported a new Covid-19 related death on Tuesday.

According to BPKIHS, the 68-year-old male of Sunbarshi-7 of Morang district passed away while undergoing treatment at the COVID Hospital of the institute at 3:00 am today.

The deceased was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nobel Medical College, Biratnagar before being referred to BPKIHS Covid hospital after he tested positive for the respiratory disease, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

He was admitted to BPKIHS on September 26 and was being treated in ventilator before he succumbed to the virus.

The hospital is preparing for the last rites of the deceases as per the health protocol, Dr Sapkota added.

