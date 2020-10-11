BPKIHS reports three new Covid-19 related fatalities

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported three new Covid-19 related fatalities on Sunday.
A 62-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-8 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 8:00 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the institute, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS. She was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Similarly, a 65-year-old male of Duhabi in Sunsari district breathed his last while receiving treatment at the Covid unit at 3:00 am today, added Dr Shrestha. He was suffering from Pneumonia and hypertension.
Both of them were transferred from the BPKIHS where they were undergoing treatment to the Covid Hospital after they tested positive for the contagion.
Likewise, a 61-year-old under-treatment female from Dhankuta passed away at 6:40 am today. The deceased who was referred from Dhankuta Hosptial was a chronic patient of diabetes and hypertension.
The hospital is preparing to perform their last rites as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.
