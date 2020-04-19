Burn patient seeks help for treatment

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, April 18

A Muslim woman has been struggling for her life for want of money for her treatment at District Hospital, Bajura.

Burn patient Gauchana Miya, 35, of Budhinanda Municipality has no option but to wait for people to come forward and provide her financial assistance. Miya’s husband Dhanraj said his wife suffered burn injuries while she was cooking food on April 3.

He said she was rushed to Kolti Primary Health Centre for treatment. “But the health centre referred her to the district hospital as her treatment was not possible at the health centre,” he added. Staff nurse Muna Devkota at the district hospital said Miya’s family could not afford her treatment.

Dr Rohit Giri at the hospital said 27 per cent of Miya’s body was burnt. Dr Giri said the hospital had advised Miya’s relatives to take her to Kathmandu. “But they have not taken her to Kathmandu for want of money,” he said.

Dr Rup Chandra Bishowakarma, chief at the district hospital said her treatment was not possible even at the hospitals in Dhangadi and Nepalgunj.

Miya, in tears, urged people to save her life as she had small children to take care of.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of Budhinanda Municipality Shristi Regmi said the municipality would take the initiative for Miya’s treatment.

