Chhath festival begins today by worshipping the Sun

KATHMANDU: The Chhath festival, observed mainly by Hindu community in the Tarai region of the country, starts today.
The festival, which is dedicated to the Sun God, is observed for four days from Kartik Shukla Chaturthi to Kartik Shukla Saptami as per the lunar calendar. During the festival, offerings are made to the rising and setting Sun.
Sun, believed to be the God of energy and life-force, is worshiped during Chhath to promote well-being and prosperity. Devotees take holy bath and fast as part of the festivities.
Worshipping the Sun from banks of rivers, lakes, ponds and such water bodies is considered to have its roots in the belief that human civilisation was born on river banks, and sunlight and water are among the crucial elements that sustain life on earth.
In Kathmandu Valley, festivities of Chhath are observed at Ranipokhari, Kamalpokhari, Gaurighat, Kupondole, among other places.
Featured Image: File
