China cities aid Pokhara metropolis

Pokhara, May 31

Various cities of China have helped Pokhara metropolis with health materials worth 79,000 US Dollars.

Mayor Man Bahadur GC said the metropolis had established relationship of brotherhood with different cities of China. He said nine types of health materials had reached Pokhara from Lingzi, Kunming, Guangzhou, among other cities of China.

Metropolis Chief Secretary Laxman Timilsina said as many as 10,000 surgical masks, gloves, shoe covers, among other materials had arrived in the metropolis from China.

COVID-19 Disease Control and Treatment High Level Committee Coordinator of the metropolis Manju Devi Gurung said the health materials would also be provided to the rural municipalities and municipalities adjacent to Pokhara, among other cities of Nepal.

The materials were provided with the initiative of former chairman of Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bishowshankar Palikhe.

Meanwhile, the metropolis has provided some health materials to Federation of Nepali Journalists, Kaski.

Mayor GC and Deputy Mayor Manju Gurung handed over surgical masks, thermal guns, among other materials to Federation of Nepali Journalists’ Kaski Chairman Dipendra Shrestha today.

Mayor GC said there was no alternative to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the health materials provided by the cities of China would be used properly.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

