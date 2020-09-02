Civil Aviation Ministry instructs Air Arabia to compensate for quarantine expenses of evacuees

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Minstry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) has issued a statement regarding fare of international flights to be operated in course evacuation of Nepalis stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 crisis since Wednesday.

The Ministry stated that international airlines could charge only as much fare as it has been fixed for the Himalaya Airlines and Nepal Airlines Corporation.

Similarly, all the international airlines have been instructed to refrain from charging exorbitant fares, the implementation of which will be monitored by Nepali missions abroad and Non-Residental Nepalis Association.

In the same manner, the Ministry informed that Air Arabia will be held liable to pay for the hotel-quarantine expenses of 142 passengers who boarded the Arabia’s evacuation flight on August 25 following PCR tests.

The Airlines has been warned not to repeat its irresponsible act.

