CM Poudel stresses need to secure workers’ future

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Hetauda, May 1

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel has underscored the need of securing the future of workers stating that they have made significant contribution to society and nation.

Extending best wishes to workers on the occasion of May Day today, the CM said it was the state’s responsibility to ensure security of workers.

‘’Social Security Scheme implemented by the incumbent government aims at securing the future of workers,’’ he said, adding that distribution of relief assistance was under way in the province targeting workers facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown.

“The government is committed to address the problems faced by workers during lockdown,’’ he said.

Preparations were on to resume the operation of factories and industries by maintaining social and physical distancing and workers could get back to work in the near future, according to CM Poudel.

“May this day inspire all to secure and promote the rights of workers,’’ he said.

Bagmati Province Minister of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Dawa Dorje has called on people to engage in agricultural activities.

“There is possibility of significant drop in import of agricultural products during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Therefore, it is better to take a timely step to make the country self-reliant on food production,” he said.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

