Collective efforts necessary to end VAW, says minister

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9

Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Leelanath Shrestha said the government’s sole efforts were not sufficient to end violence against women.

In an address to the national gathering of Federation of Community Forest Users’ Nepal organised here today to mark the 16-day campaign against gender-based violence, the minister said the joint efforts of civil society, non-government organisations, society and the individual (self) were essential to end VAW. The event was held virtually.

“It is a matter of grave concern that cases of violence against women has gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Municipality Association of Nepal Chair and Dhulikhel Municipality Mayor Ashok Byanju said that incidents of VAW would not decline until the co-existence of women and men was accepted.

NGO Federation Chair Jeetram Lama said men were also being subjugated to gender-based violence while asserting that indulgence in violence was not the trait of human beings. “Despite holding the same government positions, women and men are treated differently and women are given less respect and recognition compared to males,” said Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Forest and Environment Radha Wagle.

Likewise, women rights activist Dr Renu Adhikari, said VAW had devastating consequences on women’s lives.

A version of this article appears in print on December 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook