Complete construction of Gautam Buddha International Airport in 25 days: Tourism Minister Bhattarai

SIDHARTHANAGAR: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has given the China’s North West Company a deadline of 25 days to complete the Gautam Buddha International Airport.
Addressing the project chief and company representatives during an onsite inspection on Saturday, he said “I am giving you homework for 25 days, and I want it back completed from both the project chief and contractor.”
He also expressed the confidence that the airport would become the number one among the national pride projects, following its completion. The Tourism Minister said that Nepali human resource should be used to complete the remaining task of equipment installation at the airport, that is incomplete as foreign technicians are unable to come to Nepal due to the pandemic.
According to Prabesh Adhikari, Chief of the project, 92 per cent of the work has been completed and the remaining work is stuck as personnel to work on it are abroad. The civil work continued even during the lockdown.
Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yadav Koirala, also stressed on the need to complete the project as per the schedule.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has collected Rs 432.6 million in revenue through online payment. The e-payment system began from September 17. Among the revenue collected online, the highest has been house rental tax with Rs 295 million. Likewise, Rs 107.1 million has been collected as pr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway this afternoon after being postponed on Wednesday. The meeting, after being convened for a short while on December 2 at the PM’s official residence, had been scheduled for today. Party co-chair Prime Minister K Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,577. Meanwhile, 1,024 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 239,885. Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease have be Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 239,885 as 1,024 additional infections emerged on Saturday. Of the total cases, 402 are females while 622 are males. In the last 24 hours, 460 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases. Read More...
LAHAN: An elderly person from Siraha district died of Covid-19 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar of Morang district, on Friday night. The 75-year-old man from Mirchaiya Municipality-1 was admitted to Nobel Hospital after he had a high fever and experienced difficulty in respir Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 460 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the new cases, 204 are females and 256 are males. The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 5,651 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,128 Read More...
DHANGADHI: A two-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been established at District Hospital, Darchula. The ICU equipped with ventilator facility was established at the hospital today with financial assistance from Sudurpaschim provincial government. The Unit has been facilitated with ventilat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mountain flights have resumed today after eight months of closure owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two private domestic airlines -- Buddha Air and Yeti Airlines -- resumed their mountain flights targeting domestic tourists. Buddha Air conducted three flights, one ATR-72 and two ATR-42, Read More...