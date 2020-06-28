Chhabdi Barahi Temple’s conch-shell missing since Saturday night

Madan Wagle

Share Now:











DAMAULI: The Shankha (conch-shell) at Chhabdi Barahi Temple in Byas Municipality-14 of Tanahun district has been missing since Saturday night.

According to police, the Shankha, an emblem of Lord Vishnu as per Hinduism, which is used as trumpet during rituals, was stolen. Chhabdi Police Station’s in-charge, Assistant Sub-inspector of Police Raju Neupane informed that the thief broke open the main gate and the interior door of the temple and shared suspicions that the culprit is somebody who is aware of the routines and schedules of the temple and it’s activities.

He added that the the perpetrator could not be identified through a CCTV footage as the camera was not being used.

Former Vice-Chairman of Chhabdi Barahi Development Fund, Him Bahadur Rana Bhat informed that investigation into the case is underway.

People worship Rajawaam (a two-feet tall fish made of stone) as a representation of god in the Chhabdi Barahi Temple. Many pilgrims visit the temple for good luck and blessings.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook