Construction of electric railway track gains momentum in Rautahat

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BIRGUNJ: The task of track opening for electric railway along the Bagmati-Dhansar section in Rautahat district has witnessed the progress of late.

Engineer at Railway Department Sumod Pokharel was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that the contractor company has expedited the job of track opening.

The federal government is spending Rs 3 billion for the development of 23-kilometre track in the district. Along with three link-lines, the government has been working to construct 1003.8-Km-long electric railway along the East-West Highway in 10 different packages.

The contractors winning bid for package one to five have agreed to accomplish all the tasks within two and a half years. As part of the same agreement, the contractors have also expedited the bridge construction.

A total of six bridges would be constructed along the route in Rautahat. Similarly, the Division Forest Office, Chandrapur, has written to the Department of Forest seeking its approval for cutting the trees along the Bagmati-Dhansar section in the district for the railway route construction.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook