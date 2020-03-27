Corona isolation ward construction in final stage in Hetauda

HETAUDA: Construction of an isolation ward for the treatment of possible coronavirus patients has reached the final stage in Hetauda Sub-metropolis.
As per the provincial government’s declaration to set up 100-bed isolation ward in Hetauda, construction of a 30-bed isolation ward is in its final stage at the Shamik Secondary School in Hetauda Sub-metropolis-4, Karra.
“We have an earthquake-resistant building of the school; it’s the same building that is being repurposed as an isolation ward now,” said ward chairperson Nabin Sigdel.
“While construction of this 30-bed capacity isolation ward is all but over, the next 70-bed isolation ward to be built in Hetauda Hospital will also be completed very soon,” said Social Development Minister Yuvaraj Dulal.
“As for the quarantine centres, we’ve brought a 200-bed capacity quarantine centre at Hetauda Academy into operation from today itself,” he said, adding the government plans to build 500-bed quarantine in Hetauda.
Meanwhile, isolation wards for possible treatment of coronavirus patients have also been set up at other hospitals in the province as well.