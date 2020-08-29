Coronavirus spreads at community level in Dhangadhi, Jhapa

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











DHANGADHI, AUGUST 28

COVID-19 has spread at the community level in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City, Kailali.

Out of total COVID infected patients, 22 per cent do not have travel history. “The number of people infected without travel history has reached 48 in the sub-metropolis,” said health department Chief at the municipality Khagendra Bam. Bank employees, government staffers and their families sans travel history have tested positive for COV- ID-19. School teachers and seniors of the society have also contracted the virus corroborating the COVID spread in the community, said Bam.

As many as 221 people have tested positive for the respiratory contagion and of them 48, do not have travel history, said Laxmiraj Upadhayay of the sub-metropolis health department.

“Twelve health workers, five security personnel, four teachers and four traders without travel history have contracted the virus,” said Upadhayay. Three bank employees, two drivers, two construction workers, one government employee and one medical representative, without travel history have contracted the virus. A 34-year-old man, who returned from Dubai had tested positive for the virus on March 27. His sister-in-law had tested positive for the virus in Ward-5 of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City.

COVID-19 has started spreading at the community level in Kamal Rural Municipality of Jhapa district. Of the 15 people, who tested positive for the virus today, nine are from Kamal Rural Municipality alone. All the nine COVID-infected persons are the residents of Ward No 3, said Kamal Rural Municipality Health Department Chief Baburam Thulung. Swab samples of 130 people were collected on the basis of contact tracing of the people, who tested positive for the virus earlier. Of them, nine tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 was detected in an elderly man for the first time in Ward No 2.

Of all the 15 persons who tested positive for the virus today, one is from Bhadrapur, three from Mechinagar, one from Shivsatakshidham and one from Haldibari Rural Municipality.

All of them had returned from India.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook