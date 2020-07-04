Country pushed into crisis: Paudel

DAMAULI, JULY 3
Senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel said sudden prorogation of the Parliament was unfortunate for the nation.
“At a time when the nation is fighting a deadly disease, the decision to prorogue the Parliament has pushed the country further into the crisis,” said the NC leader, who arrived in his home district today.
Paudel also criticised the government for ‘widespread’ corruption.
“The communist government is mired in corruption, either by putting up a shady company or using the army, in the name of purchasing medical equipment,” the leader said, accusing the government of giving mere assurances to people and failing to resolve major problems facing the country.
“Besides the COVID-19 crisis, the country is in for yet another crisis caused by locusts and the famine looms large,” said Paudel.
The Congress leader also said the party would soon wage an agitation against rampant corruption and unemployment situation in the country.
The NC leader also handed over four cartons of fruits to quarantined persons at Adhikavi Bhanubhakta Campus. Paudel also planted mango saplings on the premises of Nirmal Secondary School in Damauli.
He also handed over health materials worth one million rupees to local levels of Tanahun.
Those items were meant for people staying in various quarantine and isolation facilities across the district. Items such as PPE, N95 masks, surgical masks, sanitiser and towels were provided to the local levels.
