DHANGADHI: A couple was found murdered at Suklaphanta Municipality in Kanchanpur on Thursday.

Police said Jayalal Bhandari and his wife Dhana were found murdered at their house on Thursday afternoon.

No weapons were found, but the bodies were lying on a pool of blood, said police. Further investigation into the incident is underway, said police.

