COVID-19 Highlights: 109 new cases,106 recoveries, one death recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 339,157 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 4,075 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 18,183 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,385 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
109 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 18,483.
As many as 106 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 13,053.
One more person has succumbed to COVID-19, taking Nepal’s death toll from the disease to 45.
Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, cautioned that lifting of the lockdown might risk a surge in transmission while appealing to the offices to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.
As of today, the country has witnessed 18,483 cases of the coronavirus infection while 13,053 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, forty-five COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
