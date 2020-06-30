Covid-19 Highlights: 316 new cases, 60 recoveries, no death recorded on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 228,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 297,871 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,711 PCR tests and were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 53,070 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 10,341 people are in isolation.

316 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Friday, taking the national tally to 13,564. Of the newly infected, 245 are males and 71 females. In total, 11,907 males and 1,657 females have contracted the disease.

As many as 60 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 3,194.

No Covid-19 fatality was reported on Tuesday. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 29.

Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, expressed concern over the stigmatisation faced by persons who return after 14 days of mandatory quarantine period. It has been learnt that house-owners pressurise them to submit PCR test results, which is against the national guidelines prescribed by the Ministry. He further appealed to the public to refrain from any discrimination towards such persons.

