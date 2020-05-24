COVID-19 positive flees Janakpur Provincial Hospital

JANAKPURDHAM: A COVID-19 positive person fled the Temporary Coronavirus Special Unit of the Provincial Hospital, Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district on Saturday night.
The 45-year-old person housed in a single room of the isolation ward fled the hospital by breaking the room’s window, informed Kuldeep Pandit, hospital’s focal person for coronavirus cases. He also broke the close circuit camera in the process.
He was admitted to the hospital on May 13.
This is the second time the person fled the isolation. He was brought back from Sarlahi the previous time he had escaped from the hospital.
The hospital was preparing to collect his 14th-day swab sample the next day.
It has been learnt that the person was suffering from a psychological ailment and was under psychological therapy.
According to Dr Pandit, the security arrangement of the hospital is under the District Crisis Management Committee for which police personnel have been deployed at the hospital. However, the patient had escaped security personnel’s vigilance too.
The search is on for the individual and he will be brought back soon, claimed Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Basnet, Chief of District Police Office, Dhanusha. The security of the hospital will further strengthened, SP Basnet added.
