COVID-19 Update: 232 new cases, 272 recoveries, two deaths recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 246,297 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 310,300 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,050 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 33,125 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,042 people are in isolation.
232 new cases of the infection were reported today taking the national tally to 15,491.
In a sad turn of events, two more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 34.
As many as 272 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 6,415.
Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic is the most critical health crisis after the Spanish Flu, which had occurred a century ago. Thus, with the surging number of coronavirus infection cases, we must ensure our safety by adopting necessary precautionary measures including:
As of today, the country has witnessed 15,491 cases of the coronavirus infection while 6,415 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, thirty-four COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
