Nepal logs two more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.
A 44-year-old male, resident of Palungtar Municipality-7, Gorkha, has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The swab sample of the deceased had been collected on Thursday for COVID-19 testing, which came out positive on Friday confirming the transmission.
It has been learnt that the patient had pneumonia and had been admitted to Gorkha Hospital on Friday itself for treatment. The person breathed his last during the course of treatment at 5:00 am today.
He had returned from Qatar only on Wednesday and thereby had been quarantined at a Palungtar quarantine facility.
The body of the Covid-19 patient is being managed by the Nepali Army as per guidelines prescribed by the Ministry.
Another person, a male aged 75, who was a resident of Devdaha Municipality in Rupandehi district, has passed away.
On June 28, the person had been admitted to Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) for the treatment of tuberculosis.
He was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection post his death as his specimen tested positive for the respiratory infection on Thursday while he breathed his last during the course of treatment on Wednesday.
With the recent addition of two more cases, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 34.
