COVID cases cross 10,000, death toll 95 in Province 2

MAHOTTARI, SEPTEMBER 3

Province 2 has been recording increasing number of COVID-19 infections. So far, a total of 10,556 cases were confirmed in the province and the death toll hit 95 as of yesterday.

A prohibitory order imposed in the province since August 17 continues.

In the last 18 days, the number of deaths from the infection jumped to 95 from 50. Of the deaths, Parsa district witnessed 36, Bara 15, Dhanusha 12, Mahottari 10, Siraha 8, Saptari 6, Rautahat 5 and Sarlahi 3, according to Province 2 Health Directorate in Janakpurdham.

Likewise, new infections rose by 3,561 in the past 18 days. Of the districts affected in Province 2, Parsa is the most affected. It had detected 2,223 virus cases till yesterday.

Similarly, Rautahat recorded 1,654 virus cases, Dhanusha 1,634, Sarlahi 1,614, Mahottari 1,283, Bara 913, Saptari 806 and Siraha 412 cases, said Acting Director of the directorate Bijaya Kumar Jha.

A total of 5,071 infected people have recovered from the disease.

As many as 204 patients in Saptari and 94 in Siraha are receiving treatment for the virus.

The number of infected people who are receiving treatment in Sarlahi, Mahottari, Rautahat, Dhanusha and Bara districts is between 500 and 1,000, said the directorate.

In Parsa district, 954 infected people have recovered and 1,279 suspected people have been kept in isolation.

