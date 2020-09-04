COVID cases cross 10,000, death toll 95 in Province 2

MAHOTTARI, SEPTEMBER 3
Province 2 has been recording increasing number of COVID-19 infections. So far, a total of 10,556 cases were confirmed in the province and the death toll hit 95 as of yesterday.
A prohibitory order imposed in the province since August 17 continues.
In the last 18 days, the number of deaths from the infection jumped to 95 from 50. Of the deaths, Parsa district witnessed 36, Bara 15, Dhanusha 12, Mahottari 10, Siraha 8, Saptari 6, Rautahat 5 and Sarlahi 3, according to Province 2 Health Directorate in Janakpurdham.
Likewise, new infections rose by 3,561 in the past 18 days. Of the districts affected in Province 2, Parsa is the most affected. It had detected 2,223 virus cases till yesterday.
Similarly, Rautahat recorded 1,654 virus cases, Dhanusha 1,634, Sarlahi 1,614, Mahottari 1,283, Bara 913, Saptari 806 and Siraha 412 cases, said Acting Director of the directorate Bijaya Kumar Jha.
A total of 5,071 infected people have recovered from the disease.
As many as 204 patients in Saptari and 94 in Siraha are receiving treatment for the virus.
The number of infected people who are receiving treatment in Sarlahi, Mahottari, Rautahat, Dhanusha and Bara districts is between 500 and 1,000, said the directorate.
In Parsa district, 954 infected people have recovered and 1,279 suspected people have been kept in isolation.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3 A representative idol of the Living Goddess Kumari is placed inside a miniature chariot on Wednesday. Kumari Jatra, the chariot procession of the Kumari -- one of the most sought-after events during Yenyā -- will be missed this year as pandemic-lockdown in the valley prohi Read More...
Kathmandu, September 2 Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokharel said the work schedule would be prepared without compromising the academic session at any level. Addressing a virtual interaction programme organised by All Nepal National Free Students Union today, the Read More...
Kathmandu, September 2 The Government of Nepal is preparing to make an amendment to the Local Government Operation Act-2017, to make it consistent with other prevailing laws. The Ministry of Federal Affairs has written to the Association of District Coordination Committees, Municipal Associati Read More...
Kathmandu, September 2 Sorha Shraddha, a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started today even as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nepal. Hindu priests are having a hard time providing home services to their clients due to prohibitory orders impo Read More...
NEW YORK: Former champion Naomi Osaka made quick work of second-round opponent Camila Giorgi 6-1 6-2 at the US Open on Wednesday, in a lopsided matchup at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in which she showed no sign of slowing down. A dominant Osaka came roaring out of the gate, winning the first five Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2 Nine months after Bijay Prakash Mishra, a Swiss company agent, leaked an audiotape in which the then Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota was heard demanding bribe from a Swiss company for awarding a contract to set up a security printi Read More...
BENGALURU: Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency. The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personal Read More...
Damauli, September 2 A truck en route from Pokhara to Sarlahi went out of contact from 3:00 am on Wednesday. The truck had delivered bricks to Pokhara and was returning to Sarlahi. Truck owner Anil Kumar Amatya said the vehicle had gone out of contact since today morning. Quoting Ama Read More...