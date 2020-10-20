COVID pandemic affects highway completion

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19
Construction of the Mid-Hill Highway is facing difficulty in meeting the deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the project saw dismal physical progress in the first three months of the current fiscal year 2020-21, said Chief of the MHH Directorate Dipak KC. “In the first four months, the project recorded only two kilometres of blacktopping against the targeted 50 km,” he said.
The 1,776 kilometres highway connects 215 settlements of 26 districts and is estimated to benefit nearly 10 million Nepalis after completion.
Construction work of this national pride project, expected to be completed by 2022-23, is likely to hit a snag for a month more due to the upcoming Dashain, Tihar and Chhath festivals, according to KC.
Problems such as workers fearing to leave their houses for work and the respective local levels tightening mobility of people due to the spread of coronavirus have further made matters worse in relation to construction of the Mid-hill Highway, he said.
It is mandatory for people visiting other villages or districts to stay in quarantine for two weeks. “Workers fear to step outside their homes due to the virus,” he opined. “Only 113 km of the targeted 300km road was blacktopped last year, which is one-third of the work,” he informed.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on October 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...
ITAHARI, OCTOBER 18 Ilam has added a new destination to its list of dozens of popular tourist destinations. Kuse Danda, a picture-perfect hillock located at Chulachuli Rural Municipality, has become the latest attraction in the southern belt of Ilam. A local writer, Bibas Balibhadra Koirala Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have signed an agreement today to promote tourism in the country. As per the agreement, NTB and NAC will collaborate on various aspects to promote the country’s tourism industry. The pact ensures cooperation Read More...
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund, NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever open ended mutual fund scheme after the enactment of the Mutual Fund Regulation, 2067. In Read More...
GANDAKI: Fifty Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Gandaki Province so far. Meanwhile, 3,499 people have recovered from the infection in the province. An additional 56 cases were recorded in the province on Sunday as per the information given by Gandaki Province Health Director Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration in Karachi was Read More...
JERUSALEM: Israel and Bahrain on Sunday agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel. The U.S.-brokered agreement capped a one-day visit by a high-level delegation of American and Israeli officials to Bahrain. Read More...
Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk's lengthy absence through a knee injury has opened up the Premier League title race and the champions must look to sign a replacement in the January transfer window, former defender Jamie Carragher said. Dutchman Van Dijk will have surgery for damaged lig Read More...