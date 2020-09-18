Crusher industries flouting basic criteria

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 17

All the crusher industries in Tanahun have cared two hoots about meeting the basic criteria for operation. It is said around one-and-a-half dozen crusher industries in the district are operating illegally.

The District Monitoring Committee said preparation was under way to monitor such illegal crusher industries.

Chief of District Coordination Committee Shantiram Wagle said 16 crusher industries in the district were operating illegally.

He added the industries had not renewed their registration.

Wagle said his office would request the industries to operate legally. He said his team would carry out monitoring.

Member Secretary of the committee Prem Raj Giri said that action would be taken against these industries. He said crusher operators would be told to operate after completing the basic criteria.

Chief of Small and Cottage Industry Development Committee, Tanahun, Narayan Prasad Dhakal said crusher industries in the district were yet to renew their registration. He said the basic criteria had not been fulfilled.

Dhakal said industry operators has paid no heed to notices to renew their licences even though they were informed many times about it.

According to Small and Cottage Industry, Tanahun, Khanal Gravel Sand Industry, Yeso Shanti Concrete Station, Siddheshwor Aggregate and Concrete Block Industry, Aggregate Industries and Harati Aggregate Industry at Dulegaunda were operating without meeting the criteria.

Similarly, S G boulder and Aggregate Industry, Shivashakti Boulder Sand Crusher Industry, Seti Dovan Block and Aggregate Industry of Aanbukhairani and Quality Aggregate and Crusher Industry of Khairanitar had met basic criteria.

Similarly, Thapa Aggregate Industry of Khairanitar, Chhmkeshwori Bouder Industry of Aanbukhairani, Mahalaxmi Aggregate Industries of Dulegauda, among others, have not fulfilled the basic criteria.

Chief District Officer Sagar Acharya said crusher industries operating without meeting the basic criteria would be brought under regulation. He said industry operators would be requested to renew and operate the industries.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook