Dalit youth murdered in Rautahat

Rautahat, August 16
An unidentified group murdered a youth by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon in Garuda Municipality, Rautahat, last night.
The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Ram, 20, of the Dalit community in the municipality. The body was found at Sach Nursery near Nepal Police School along the Gaur-Chandrapur road section this morning.
Niranjan’s father Nanda Lal Mahara said he had searched for Niranjan elsewhere after he did not return home till late night yesterday. He added that the body was found in a ditch this morning.
Nursery operator Rajgir Sah said Niranjan had left home to celebrate the birthday of Ramrshim Baba. Niranjan was s labourer of the nursery.
The body was found some 300 metres away from the incident site, said police.
Police said further investigation was under way to find out the culprits as soon as possible. DSP Gyan Kumar Mahato of Garuda Area Police Office said trained dogs were brought from Province 2 to find persons involved in the murder. DSP Mahato informed that the culprits would be arrested soon.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
