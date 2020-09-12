Mystery shrouds death of a pregnant woman in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A pregnant woman was found hanging at her own room in Byas Municipality-10 of Tanahhun district, on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Suku Nepali (Gurung) local resident of Sewar in Byas-10.

Suku’s parents have alleged that somebody may have killed her by strangling her with a shawl.

The parents are suspicious Suku may have fallen victim to caste based discrimination as hers was an intercaste marriage. The woman’s parents have demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

It has been reported that the deceased was five-months pregnant. Her in-laws have stated that she was used to drinking alcohol and had become unconscious after consuming alcohol in excessive amount. Subsequently, she was rushed to Damauli Hospital where she breathed her last in the course of treatment.

According to Spokesperson at Tanahun District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yubaraj Timilsena, the incident has shrouded in mystery.

Meanwhile, police have taken the deceased’s husband Navaraj Gurung (23) and his brother Shishir Gurung (17) into police custody for further investigation into the incident.

