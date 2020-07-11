Death-toll from Myagdi landslide reaches 27; four still missing

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: As many as 27 persons, who went missing in the landslides that swept through Myagdi district, have been confirmed dead, until Saturday evening. Four persons are still missing.

While bodies of 24 persons were recovered throughout Saturday, three bodies had been found on Friday.

According to Chief District Officer (CDO) of Myagdi district, Gyan Nath Dhakal, 18 persons from Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality, eight from Malika Rural Municipality, and one person from Raghuganga Rural Municipality have lost their lives to the natural disaster.

Search operation for the missing persons is being carried out using army and private helicopters despite landslide-induced constraints, said information officer at Gandaki Provincial Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi.

Dhaulagiri and Malika Rural Municipalities in the district have been hard-hit by the landslides and flooding that occurred due to incessant rainfall in the district.

A joint team including CDO Dhakal, Chief of Myagdi Police DSP Kiran Jung Kunwar, along with security personnel from Nepal Police and Nepal Army reached the incident sites. Police have stated that bodies of the deceased were recovered by the joint team of army and police personnel with the help of local youths.

Meanwhile, five persons found in injured state have been airlifted to Pokhara for treatment. Seven others are being treated in Beni, district headquarters of Myagdi, after being rescued.

Security personnel have been relocating people, who dwell in high-risk areas, for safety.

