Myagdi Landslides Update: Three more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 15

POKHARA: Bodies of three more persons swept away by the rain-triggered landsides and floods in Myagdi district have been recovered on Saturday afternoon. With this, the death toll has reached 15.
According to chief of Myagdi Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Jung Kunwar, 20 persons are still missing.
Among the deceased, nine persons were residents of Marang in Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-6, four were locals of Bima in Malika Rural Municipality-7, one person was from Dukhu village, while another person was swept away by a river in Dandakhani of Raghuganga Rural Municipality, informed District Police Office, Myagdi.
Identities of the deceased — whose bodies have been recovered on Saturday — are yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, a postpartum woman of Marang has been airlifted by a helicopter and taken to District Hospital, Myagdi, for treatment.
READ MORE: 12 persons missing in Myagdi landslides found dead; 23 still out of contact
KATHMANDU: Nepal could possibly be swarmed by locusts yet again as a large swarm is seen moving northward from Rajasthan of India, warned Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre. Five swarms of locusts are currently spaced out at 400 hectors of the area around Sikar of Rajasthan of India Read More...
SYDNEY: The US Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications. The information is contained in a r Read More...
At least 12,337,121 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 554,383 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
KATHMANDU: With more than a hundred days in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the general state of mind of most of the people has had significant changes or shifts. Amid this situation, many organisations are working to aid people to overcome their fear, stress, anxiety related to Covid-19. Read More...
Lalitpur, July 10 The chariot of Rato Machhindranath in the process of being constructed, in Lalitpur, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Read More...
US imposes new sanctions on Chinese officials Sanctions are over alleged rights abuses against Uighurs China says sanctions deeply detrimental to relations Beijing says it will take reciprocal measures WASHINGTON: China said on Friday it would take "reciprocal measures" against the Read More...
VIENNA: The illegal global trade in ivory has shrunk while the trafficking of pangolins has soared, a UN report on wildlife crime based on four years' data said on Friday. National bans on selling ivory, particularly China's in 2017, appear to have helped further erode ivory trafficking afte Read More...
BAJURA: As rivers continue to swell owing to incessant rainfall, dozens of suspension bridges in Bajura have suffered damages and are at risk of collapsing. Half a dozen bridges across Karnali River, including the bridge connecting Wai of Swamikartika and Badhu of Himali Rural Municipality, Gotri Read More...