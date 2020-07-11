Nepal | July 11, 2020

Myagdi Landslides Update: Three more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 15

Published: July 11, 2020
Bharat Koirala
POKHARA: Bodies of three more persons swept away by the rain-triggered landsides and floods in Myagdi district have been recovered on Saturday afternoon. With this, the death toll has reached 15.

According to chief of Myagdi Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Jung Kunwar, 20 persons are still missing.

Among the deceased, nine persons were residents of Marang in Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-6, four were locals of Bima in Malika Rural Municipality-7, one person was from Dukhu village, while another person was swept away by a river in Dandakhani of Raghuganga Rural Municipality, informed District Police Office, Myagdi.

Identities of the deceased — whose bodies have been recovered on Saturday — are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a postpartum woman of Marang has been airlifted by a helicopter and taken to District Hospital, Myagdi, for treatment.

