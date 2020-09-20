Deceased journo Pahari’s family demands investigation

DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 19
Family of journalist Nirmala Paharai today claimed that she was murdered and demanded that the guilty behind her killing be booked.
Paharai was found dead in the forest of Ghodaghodi yesterday. Organising a press meet in Dhangadhi, Nirmala’s elder brother Bishal claimed that his sister was murdered. Nirmala, who had been working for Kailali FM, located at Sukhad of Ghodaghodi Municipality-1, went missing on September 16.
Three days later, her body was found hanging from a tree in the forest of the same municipality. Bishal demanded that the guilty involved in the incident be booked soon. The body has been kept at Seti Province Hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased’s family said they would not allow post-mortem of the body unless a probe was launched into the incident.
Police have arrested Lalit Jagri for investigation in connection with the incident. Various civil society organisations have also demanded investigation into the incident.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
