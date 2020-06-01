Dengue, scrub typhus infection on the rise in Gandaki Province

POKHARA: Amid the spread of coronavirus contagion across several parts of the nation, dengue and scrub typhus cases too have become a worry some health issues with their steady rise in Gandaki province of late.
According to the Health Directorate of the province, 16 persons have been infected with dengue in four districts of the province till Monday morning.
Among the infected, nine people are from Myagdi, five from Kaski, one from Nawalpur, and one from Baglung, informed Health Director Binod Bindu Sharma.
Meanwhile, one case of scrub typhus also has been detected in Myagdi.
Gandaki Province has reported 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.
