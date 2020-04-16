Dhading administration tightens lockdown further

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: The administration has further tightened restrictions in a bid to to check defiance of the government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in the district.

The local administration, on Tuesday, ordered all shops, other than drugstores, to close across the district, resulting in a significant decrease in mobility of people, starting today.

According to the Spokesperson of the District Administration Office Rupak Khadka, police units have been instructed to take necessary action against the offenders not agreeing to remain on home-quarantine.

After three persons tested positive for coronavirus antibodies during rapid diagnostic tests in the district, Police urged the local administration to further tighten the lockdown.

