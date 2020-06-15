TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: Locals have blocked the Lamki road section of East-West Highway, staging protest against the Kailali quarantine gang rape case.

People have come out to the streets demanding fair investigations into the case since the news of the heinous crime surfaced.

A 31-year-old woman who was staying in a quarantine facility at Shahid Smriti Secondary School, upon her return from India, was allegedly raped by the three men – one health worker and other two quarantine volunteers — at Lamkichuha Municipality-1 in Kailali district on Saturday.

The three have been arrested following the complaint filed by the woman on Sunday.

District Police Office, Kailali’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista, said that the blockade created by protesters at the highway would soon be removed.

Meanwhile, the ward office, in a statement issued Monday, said, it has decided to stop all services claiming that the protestors have damaged the office and the ward representatives and staffers are under security threat. The services will be stopped till the culprits face trial and security of all ward staffers are guaranteed, the statement reads.

The local level office further stated that the volunteers that have been accused of gang-rape had gone to the quarantine facility by themselves and were not deployed by the ward office.

