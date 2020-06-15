Three arrested in connection with Kailali quarantine gang-rape, Lamkichuha suspends quarantine services

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Police on Sunday night arrested three persons in connection to the rape of a quarantined woman in Lamkichuha Municipality-1 of Kailali district.

The arrestees have been identified as locals Kishor Pariyar, (22), Lakshman BK (20) and Sarjan BK (18).

Meanwhile, Lamkichuha Municipality-1 in Kailali district has suspended its services from Monday after locals pelted the ward office and verbally attacked the local representatives and ward staff for mismanaging security in the facility.

Locals have been staging demonstrations against the heinous crime that took place inside the quarantine facility. A 31-year-old woman alleged that three quarantine volunteers sexually assaulted her at the local quarantine centre on Sunday.

Issuing a statement, the ward office said that it has decided to stop all services claiming that the protestors have damaged the office and the ward representatives and staffers are under security threat. The services will be stopped till the culprits face trial and security of all ward staffers are guaranteed, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the ward office has stated that the volunteers that have been accused of gang-rape had gone to the quarantine facility by themselves and were not deployed by the ward office.

The office has also expressed its deep sorrow over the incident and demanded actions against the culprit and justice for the victims.

