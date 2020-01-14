Disability cards given

Himalayan News Service

JAJARKOT: Jajarkot’s Bheri Municipality distributed identity card to over a hundred differently-abled people in the local body over the past one week.

According to the municipality’s acting administrative officer Dal Bahadur Gharti, some 130 differently-abled people got ID cards from a mobile camp that reached all 13 wards.

The camp lasted for a week. “As it would be difficult for differently-abled persons to reach the municipal office to get ID, we decided to reach out to the wards and oblige them with the identity cards,” said Deputy Mayor Bhawana Bhandari.

A version of this article appears in print on January 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

