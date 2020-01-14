Disability cards given

Nepal | January 14, 2020

Himalayan News Service

JAJARKOT: Jajarkot’s Bheri Municipality distributed identity card to over a hundred differently-abled people in the local body over the past one week.

Ward Chair Khambajung Shah of Bheri Municipality giving away ID cards to differently-abled people, in Jajarkot district, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Photo: THT

According to the municipality’s acting administrative officer Dal  Bahadur Gharti, some 130 differently-abled people got ID cards from a mobile camp that reached all 13 wards.

The camp lasted for a week. “As it would be difficult for differently-abled persons to reach the  municipal office to get ID, we decided to reach out to the wards and oblige them with the identity cards,” said Deputy Mayor Bhawana Bhandari.

 

