District post office to provide press pass

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9
The press accreditation pass borne by media workers now can be received and renewed from the district post office.
The right to confer and renew Press Identity Card to mediapersons was devolved to the district post offices, according to Minister of Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung.
Sharing the decisions of the Cabinet meetings held recently, Minister Gurung today informed that the press pass could also be acquired and renewed from the Postal Directorate.
Gurung argued that the new scheme would be a huge relief to working journalists.
They would get the press pass in a convenient and hassle-free manner, he added, saying that journalists are now not compelled to visit the federal capital, Kathmandu, for press pass.
Now, journalists can apply for the press pass in their respective districts. ‘ The Federation of Nepali Journalists had been putting forth this demand for long.
