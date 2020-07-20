Divorce, rape cases on the rise in Udaypur

GAIGHAT, JULY 19
Cases of rape and divorce are growing each year in Udaypur.
The District Court’s registrar Dhan Bahadur Karki said the court registered 218 cases related to divorce till the end of last fiscal, which ended on July 15.
Similarly, there were 83 cases of rape in the last fiscal.
The annual graphs of cases registered with the court for the past three years showed that divorce cases were on the top followed by the cases of rape.
The court made this fact public during a programme recently.
Besides these, incidents of drug abuse and smuggling are matters of concern in the district.
District Judge Deepak Khanal said lack of awareness, lack of knowledge of law were among the causes behind the rise in such cases.
In the view of another district Judge Tirtha KC, poverty, lack of knowledge and social customs and misconduct in some cases have functioned as catalysts for the incidents. In the last fiscal year, the court had settled 659 (59 per cent) cases against a target of 64 per cent.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
