DNA test shows skeletal remains were journo’s

BAJURA, JUNE 30
DNA report of the skeletal remains, which were found in Budhinanda Municipality, Bajura, a few months ago, has confirmed that they were of missing journalist Teju Khadka of Dipayal-Silgadi Municipality, Doti.
The journalist used to work as manager of Radio Budhinanda, Bajura. He had gone missing since 25 August 2018 when he was returning home from a fair at Budhinanda shrine.
Fifteen months later, locals had found an ID card and a bag on the border of Himali Rural Municipality and Budhinanda Municipality while collecting herbs.
Police had later found two ribs of a human body, along with an ID card, a worn out black T-shirt, and a bag, from the site. After confirming that the ID card belonged to the missing journalist, police had sent the ribs to Kathmandu for DNA test.
The test report, which came out yesterday, has confirmed that the ribs belonged to Khadka, according to Bajura District Police Office Chief Tanka Prasad Bhattarai.
Different committees had been formed to search for the missing journo, but in vain.
