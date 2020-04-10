Door-to-door Covid-19 symptoms check at Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Budhinanda Municipality has now begun door-to-door symptom-check on those that have recently returned from across the border. Those staying in home-quarantine upon returning from India, and other countries, are now being screened for any existing symptoms of coronavirus infection, at their homes.

According to assistant health coordinator of the municipality, Om Jung Shahi, 96 people entered Budhinanda from India while one person returned from South Korea.

The municipality’s chief Padam Giri informed THT that all the recent returnees have been placed in home quarantine and health workers are taking stock of their respective conditions and providing appropriate consultations by means of home visits.

The beneficiaries of the door-to-door consultations are not only the foreign returnees but also other residents of the municipality.

Apart from monitoring health of the residents, the local level is also keeping check on issues pertaining to food supplies. Relief packages aimed at possible food shortage in future, are being planned along other tactics, mayor Giri informed.

Additionally, keeping in mind the contribution of health workers and the dangers they face in these uncertain times, authorities have also made arrangements for providing additional financial benefits to encourage these frontline workers.

