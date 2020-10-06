Drinking water project misses deadline

KHOTANG, OCTOBER 5
With the deadline expiring, only 67 per cent work on Diktel Urban Drinking Water and Sanitation Project has been completed in Khotang.
Work on the project started on March 28 last year with the target of finishing the project within 18 months. The contract was awarded to Asish Construction Service Private Limited on March 27 the same year.
After the initial deadline expired, the project was granted six more months, said site project incharge Shant Shrestha. The project is estimated to cost Rs 270 million.
The government has funded 70 per cent while consumers’ committee bore 30 per cent of the project’s budget. The project is aimed at providing processed and purified drinking water to 1,049 households of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadi Municipality.
Rambha Khola-Majh khola Urban Drinking Water and Sanitation Consumers’ Committee Chair Dhan Kumar Joshi said the committee had chipped in 5 per cent of the total while it had taken 25 per cent loan from Municipal Development Fund for completion of the project.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 A group of kids fly kites ahead of Dashain festival in the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Saturday. Pictures by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
RAMECHHAP, OCTOBER 4 Bodhichitta farmers in Ramechhap have been facing problems after Bodhichitta seeds could not be sold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced crisis. Local farmers at Sunapati and Khandadevi rural municipalities carried out Bodhichitta farming. Bethan, Khaniyap Read More...
Passengers, drivers and their helpers were found not wearing mask, visor or gloves BAGLUNG, OCTOBER 4 Public vehicles here have been found flouting health and safety measures despite rapid increase in coronavirus cases across the country. A monitoring team comprising Transport Management Offi Read More...
ATHENS: Microsoft has announced plans to build three data centres in greater Athens, providing a badly needed investment of up to $1 billion to the Greek economy which has been hammered by the pandemic. The news was announced Monday by the U.S. tech giant and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and f Read More...
Boys from poor family get medical treatment with financial assistance from Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation BAJURA: Two sons of Raghu Sarki of Kolti in Budhinanda Municipality-2, Bajura district have returned home after receiving treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu. Gobindra Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,440 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 89,263. Among the new cases, 1531 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 23,50 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nineteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday. Of the 19 people to have succumbed to the disease, five were women while 14 were men including a 3-ye Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,531 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Read Also: Nepal’s coronavirus tally nearing 90,000-mark, 2,440 new infections reported Monday Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,178 new infections today. Meanwhile, 103 ne Read More...