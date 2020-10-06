Drinking water project misses deadline

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KHOTANG, OCTOBER 5

With the deadline expiring, only 67 per cent work on Diktel Urban Drinking Water and Sanitation Project has been completed in Khotang.

Work on the project started on March 28 last year with the target of finishing the project within 18 months. The contract was awarded to Asish Construction Service Private Limited on March 27 the same year.

After the initial deadline expired, the project was granted six more months, said site project incharge Shant Shrestha. The project is estimated to cost Rs 270 million.

The government has funded 70 per cent while consumers’ committee bore 30 per cent of the project’s budget. The project is aimed at providing processed and purified drinking water to 1,049 households of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadi Municipality.

Rambha Khola-Majh khola Urban Drinking Water and Sanitation Consumers’ Committee Chair Dhan Kumar Joshi said the committee had chipped in 5 per cent of the total while it had taken 25 per cent loan from Municipal Development Fund for completion of the project.

