Early inoculation a long shot in Nepal

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9
The United Kingdom rolled out coronavirus vaccination programme yesterday and India is all set to do so later this month, but the Nepali government has not yet decided who will import vaccines.
So, it is anybody’s guess when Nepal’s programme to inoculate its population against the novel coronavirus disease, which has claimed at least 1,657 lives in Nepal, will begin.
Khem Bahadur Karki, adviser to Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, told THT today that the government would issue a notice within a week asking private and government companies to register for supplying COVID-19 vaccines. He added that eight committees formed to expedite the supply of COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination programmes were working on a war footing.
“The government will focus on vaccines produced by Chinese, Russian and Indian companies, as they can be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius,” he added.
He claimed that talks to import vaccines from the three countries were on.
Karki said Nepal would get vaccines for 20 per cent of its population under COVAX agreement, but since the delivery could take time, the government was trying to buy vaccines for at least 20 per cent population as soon as possible.
“Vaccines produced by Chinese and Russian companies’ are 90-92 per cent effective.
They will be given priority,”
Karki added. He said Russian authorities told the government yesterday that they could supply 25 million vaccines to Nepal.
He said the Indian government had reached a deal with Serum Institute of India of Pune to inoculate Indians against the respiratory contagion, but since the Indian company would try to provide vaccines for Indian population first, it might not be able to provide vaccines to Nepal early. “Nevertheless, we are trying to meet Indian manufacturers to seal a deal,” he added.
During his visit to Nepal, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on November 27 that once a COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out in India, meeting Nepal’s requirements would be a priority for India.
A drug supplier, who wished to remain unnamed, said although the government had formed eight committees to ensure timely import of COV- ID-19 vaccines, there was no guarantee that the Nepali government would get vaccines on time. He said the government should have already involved the private sector to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
“India is going to start vaccinating its population later this month, but our government has not made any preparation to vaccinate the country’s population.
This could lead to a situation where people will end up buying Indian vaccines in the black market,” the supplier said.
The govt to issue a notice within a week asking private, govt companies to register for supplying vaccines
A version of this article appears in print on December 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHARAN, DECEMBER 8 Cadres of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal today killed a school principal after abducting him from Miklajung Rural Municipality, Morang. The body of 54-year-old Rajendra Shrestha, principal of Saraswoti Preliminary School in Miklajung, was found in a fore Read More...
Leipzig advance, have to wait for group win United eliminated despite late comeback LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig scored twice in the opening 13 minutes but had to survive a late comeback from Manchester United to cling on to a 3-2 win on Tuesday that sent them into the Champions League knocko Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended warm greetings and best wishes to all the people and member states of the SAARC on the occasion of the 36th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. In his message today, PM Oli said the SAARC Charter c Read More...
There is a lot of speculation that the report was shelved under pressure from the private institutions The government has sought legal action against two non-governmental organisations for publishing a report that the government had kept on hold for the last two years. Five hundred copies of the re Read More...
I have been following Nepali music for a long time. There is hardly any person who is not touched by the magic of music. The taste of music may differ from one person to another, but everyone listens to it. Music soothes your mind, relieves stress and helps pass time. While travelling by bus o Read More...
Football was played on the expansive Rana palace compounds. Mahabir 11, New Road Team 11 and Jawalakhel 11 were some of the first of the twelve teams that took part in the competition held in the year 1934, when Nepal was jolted by a heavy earthquake. Its popularity increased over the years with gam Read More...
WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandates. Biden, who formally introduced his public h Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said use of hate speech in the name of religion should end. The prime minister said this while laying the foundation stone of ‘Peace Suddammawasa - Elderly Residential Home’ to be constructed on the premises of Sulakshyan Kirti Bihar in Kirti Read More...