Early inoculation a long shot in Nepal

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9

The United Kingdom rolled out coronavirus vaccination programme yesterday and India is all set to do so later this month, but the Nepali government has not yet decided who will import vaccines.

So, it is anybody’s guess when Nepal’s programme to inoculate its population against the novel coronavirus disease, which has claimed at least 1,657 lives in Nepal, will begin.

Khem Bahadur Karki, adviser to Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, told THT today that the government would issue a notice within a week asking private and government companies to register for supplying COVID-19 vaccines. He added that eight committees formed to expedite the supply of COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination programmes were working on a war footing.

“The government will focus on vaccines produced by Chinese, Russian and Indian companies, as they can be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius,” he added.

He claimed that talks to import vaccines from the three countries were on.

Karki said Nepal would get vaccines for 20 per cent of its population under COVAX agreement, but since the delivery could take time, the government was trying to buy vaccines for at least 20 per cent population as soon as possible.

“Vaccines produced by Chinese and Russian companies’ are 90-92 per cent effective.

They will be given priority,”

Karki added. He said Russian authorities told the government yesterday that they could supply 25 million vaccines to Nepal.

He said the Indian government had reached a deal with Serum Institute of India of Pune to inoculate Indians against the respiratory contagion, but since the Indian company would try to provide vaccines for Indian population first, it might not be able to provide vaccines to Nepal early. “Nevertheless, we are trying to meet Indian manufacturers to seal a deal,” he added.

During his visit to Nepal, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on November 27 that once a COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out in India, meeting Nepal’s requirements would be a priority for India.

A drug supplier, who wished to remain unnamed, said although the government had formed eight committees to ensure timely import of COV- ID-19 vaccines, there was no guarantee that the Nepali government would get vaccines on time. He said the government should have already involved the private sector to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“India is going to start vaccinating its population later this month, but our government has not made any preparation to vaccinate the country’s population.

This could lead to a situation where people will end up buying Indian vaccines in the black market,” the supplier said.

The govt to issue a notice within a week asking private, govt companies to register for supplying vaccines

