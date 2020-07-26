Ease restrictions on domestic flights: Airline operators

Kathmandu, July 25
Airline Operators Association of Nepal has requested the government to lift restrictions on domestic flights so that flood and landslide victims can be rescued.
Although the government has announced that both domestic and international flights will resume from August 17, AOAN issued a press statement today requesting the government to resume domestic flights sooner.
“Floods and landslides have damaged highways across the country making it hard for people to travel. Moreover, rescue and relief cargo flights need to operate. Thus, AOAN requests the government to allow airline operators to operate non-scheduled regular flights for the convenience of people,” reads the statement.
Along with the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, all airline operators have prepared COVID-19 prevention guideline to resume services. Thus, AOAN claimed there wouldn’t be any problem resuming flights immediately.
“Due to flight restrictions even rescue and relief flights have been affected. Considering this, the government should allow airlines to operate flights. Operators also pledged to provide flight services as per the airfare set by the government,” adds the statement.
AOAN has also said that emergency flight operations will help airline operators prepare to resume regular commercial flights.
At present, airlines are operating flights with special permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CAAN. Currently, only repatriation, rescue and cargo flights are being operated.
As floods and landslides have affected several areas, domestic flights have increased. Thus, AOAN has requested the government to ease domestic flights in this crucial situation.
