SIRAHA: An elderly woman died in a motorcycle accident along the East-West Highway in Golbazar Municipality-4 of Siraha district on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sonabati Yadav (70).

According to information officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Ghimire at Siraha District Police Office, the motorcycle (Sa 6 Pa 6403) heading in a westward direction fell on the road after hitting a dog that was crossing the road killing pillion rider Yadav, at Nipane Chowk last night.

Critically injured in the incident, Yadav was rushed to a local health facility for the first aid from where she was referred to a hospital in Lahan Municipality in the district. She breathed her last on the way to the hospital, police informed.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been kept at a hospital in Lahan for the postmortem, police said.

