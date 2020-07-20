Father charged for raping daughters in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Police have filed a report against a person for raping his minor daughters, 14 and 16 years of age, in Godhaghodi Municipality of Kailali, on Sunday.

The Area Police Office has filed a rape and child sexual abuse case against him, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista, Spokesperson at District Police Office.

Police have begun a search for the accused with the filing of the charges.

Earlier, police had refused to file a case in absence of a guardian of the victims. But after a person came forward as the guardian for the girls on Sunday, the case was filed and investigation has been initiated, informed police.

The two girls have been handed over to WOREC Nepal as the victims’ mother lives abroad for employment. WOREC Nepal is a movement based organisation that works to prevent violence against women, among other activities.

