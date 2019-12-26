Female leopard trapped in iron-cage in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A female leopard was trapped inside an iron-cage trap, for the first time, near Sayakunthok community forest in Byas Municipality-9 of Tanahun district, on Wednesday.

According to Division Forest Office, Tanahun, the leopard weighing around 40 kilograms was trapped inside a trap yesterday midnight.

Division Forest Office Chief Kedar Baral said, “We set a trap near a community forest to capture an aggressive leopard. Locals also informed that they came across the wild animal in their backyard and goats also went missing from the village.”

Baral said preparations are underway to release the trapped leopard in Chitwan or Butwal.

As many as six children have died and five others sustained injuries due to wild animal’s attack in Bhanu Municipality of Tanahun district in recent days.

After the incidents, four leopards–two male and two female– were trapped in wooden-trap in the area.

