Fifth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Nepal

KATHMANDU: A fifth person has tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Nepal, confirmed the health ministry.

A 19-year-old girl who travelled to Kathmandu from Belgium via Qatar has tested positive for COVID-19, stated spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Bikash Devkota. “This is the fifth case and this too, like the last case, has been traced outside the valley.”

“She had arrived in Kathmandu on the Qatar Airways flight (QR 652) on March 17,” informed Devkota.

It has been learnt that the recently diagnosed patient had travelled with the 19-year-old — who was diagnosed on March 23 — in the same flight from Doha to Kathmandu.

So far, 875 tests have been conducted, out of which 870 have come out negative while five tests have come out positive. Four patients are currently in isolation while one has recovered.

