FinMin says govt always supportive towards private sector

KATHMANDU: Minister for Finance Bishnu Paudel today said that the government is moving ahead by bringing the private sectors into confidence.

In an interaction programme with the representatives of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), Minister Paudel asserted that the government was always with the private sector to address their concerns.

On the occasion, Minister Paudel urged the private sector leaders to work with high morale and optimism in this critical hour caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is preparing to bring refinancing package to ease the continuity of businesses and support the private sector in policy and promotion level as well, Paudel said.

Similarly, CNI representatives also urged the Minister for effective implementation of policy and programmes brought in the current budget.

