Five Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Friday, tally moves to 322

KATHMANDU: Five people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 322.

One woman and four men lost their lives due to this infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.

The deceased woman is from Morang (40). Likewise, the four men are from Kathmandu (70), Mahottari (65), Dhanusha (45) and Nawalparasi (55).

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.62 per cent of the infected people in Nepal have succumbed to this disease.

On Thursday too five Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 317.

